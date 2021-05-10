Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,946 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $416,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Target by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Target by 95.8% during the first quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,109,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,827,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $214.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.69. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.12 and a 12 month high of $215.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

