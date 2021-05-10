Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,603 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.