Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 687 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Adobe by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $488.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.01 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.42. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.