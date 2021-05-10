Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $322,000 Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.