CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. CoreLogic has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

