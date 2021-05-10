Corey Whitely Sells 15,333 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $31.99 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

