Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.
Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
