Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.