Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

AMAT opened at $132.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

