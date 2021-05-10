Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $163.15 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

