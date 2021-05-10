Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

