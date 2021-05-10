Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after buying an additional 7,414,562 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601,596 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APHA opened at $15.38 on Monday. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

