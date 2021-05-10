Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.43 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

