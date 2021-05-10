Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.