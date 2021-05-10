Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corning posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 163.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 448,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

