Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Corteva traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 40807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

