COVA Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 8% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $180,775.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00086577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.00810265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00107144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.71 or 0.09302287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050305 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

