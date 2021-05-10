Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.56

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 7226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Get Covanta alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.