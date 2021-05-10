Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLG. Cowen increased their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $23.67. 780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,108,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

