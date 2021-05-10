Cowen Cuts Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $72.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $91.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NYSE:ORA opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

