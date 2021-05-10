Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $374.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.60.

Several analysts have commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $425.57. The company had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.48 and a 200 day moving average of $350.94. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

