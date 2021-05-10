Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.49 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

