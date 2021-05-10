Credit Suisse Group Boosts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $42.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays upped their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

GRPN stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. Groupon has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

