Credit Suisse Group Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $261.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $261.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average is $217.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

