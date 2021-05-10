Credit Suisse Group Raises Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $7.10

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $5.90 to $7.10 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Embraer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Embraer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Embraer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

