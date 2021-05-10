Credit Suisse Group Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $120.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

NYSE MGA opened at $99.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. Magna International has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Magna International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

