Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

