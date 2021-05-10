Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $2.62 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $127.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

