Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $251,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit