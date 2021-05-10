Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $251,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83.

