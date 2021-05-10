Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $795,000 Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

