Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81.

