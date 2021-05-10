Critical Contrast: Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -230.34% -122.20% -110.61% Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49%

5.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seneca Biopharma and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40

Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 2,871.14 -$8.35 million N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 63.03 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -38.91

Seneca Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Seneca Biopharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury; and NSI-189 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

