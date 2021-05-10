CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. CROAT has a total market cap of $349,840.07 and approximately $298.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,024,408 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.