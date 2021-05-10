Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $633.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.