Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

