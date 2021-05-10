Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

