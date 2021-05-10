CSP (CSPI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

CSP stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

