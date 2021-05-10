CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.89

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.89 and last traded at C$16.82, with a volume of 35578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

CRT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.94%.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$309,600.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

