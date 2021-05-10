Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMI. Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.45.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

