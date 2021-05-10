Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

