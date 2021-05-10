Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.