CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Gartner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

IT opened at $234.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,429 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

