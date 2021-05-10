CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $211.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $212.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

