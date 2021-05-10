CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,433 shares of company stock worth $11,374,737 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $178.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

