CWM Advisors LLC Buys 39,169 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

