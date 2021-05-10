CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $283,296,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $16,489,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

NYSE LEN opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $108.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

