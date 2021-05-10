CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $114.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

