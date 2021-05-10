Cwm LLC Buys 1,351 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in eBay by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in eBay by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

