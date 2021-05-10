Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day moving average is $121.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

