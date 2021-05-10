Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,738,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,465,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $164.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $166.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.