Cwm LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $102.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $1,501,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $8,630,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

